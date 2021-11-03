New LPA spotted east of Visayas — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A new low-pressure area (LPA) developed east of Visayas early Wednesday morning but the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said it may not intensify into a tropical depression.

According to Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja, the newly-formed LPA was located 1,095 kilometers east of Visayas.

“Itong LPA ay mababa ang tsansa na maging isang bagyo subalit nakikita natin na mananatili ito as an LPA habang unti-unting lumalapit sa bahagi ng Bicol Region and Visayas,” he said in a weather forecast.

(This LPA has a low chance of developing into a storm but we see that it will remain as an LPA while slowly approaching the Bicol Region and Visayas.)

Meanwhile, another LPA already being monitored earlier was last located 70 kilometers west of Dumaguete City.

Estareja said this LPA is still expected to dissipate within 24 hours. Despite this, it will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas, Masbate, Palawan, Zamboanga del Norte, and Misamis Occidental on Wednesday, based on Pagasa’s forecast.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon, while the rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 22 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 21 to 28 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

