Elias Adarna Cruz is not having it with mom Ellen Adarna’s halloween costume

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A little SWAT officer is not having it with his mom’s halloween costume.

Three-year-old Elias Modesto Adarna Cruz is not really happy with the Cruella de Vil and Marilyn Monroe-halloween look of her mom, Ellen Adarna.

In an Instagram story posted by Ellen on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, she shared the cute moment between her and her son.

“I don’t like you to be like that,” said Elias, after seeing his mom all dressed in red with a black and white wig.

Ellen and her friends were laughing with the reaction of Elias and even came to Ellen’s rescue by saying “it’s just a costume.”

In the photos shared by Ellen, it can be seen that Elias didn’t really approve of his mom’s costume and won’t stay still for a quick photo op.

But nonetheless, in other videos posted on her IG stories, looks like Elias finally had the hang of his mom’s costume and had a blast during their halloween party in Derek Ramsay’s place.

Before the night ended, Elias took off his SWAT costume and changed to his favorite character, Spiderman.

