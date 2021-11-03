Fewer visitors noted in Mandaue cemetery

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Only a few individuals visited the graves of their loved ones at the St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery in Mandaue City after the closure was lifted on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

All private and public cemeteries and columbaries in the city are open again after being closed from October 29 to November 2 due to health issues.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Eloveo Marquez, spokesperosn of the Mandaue City Police Office, said the highest number of visitors in different cemeteries here was recorded on October 28, which was the last day before the closure.

Since there are only a few individuals visiting cemeteries, Marquez said they will now be pulling out the composite team that was placed on standby in cemeteries.

Among the few who visited the cemetery on Wednesday was Emma Magno from barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

She said that they intended to visit the grave of her husband after the All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day to avoid crowding.

“Kay galikay sa daghan daw ba kay daghan man gyud to modagkot og advance gyud, maong karun ra mi,” said Magno.

Helen Mazo from barangay Subangdaku, said they already planned with her sister to visit the graves of their parents and relatives on November 3 for the same reason.

