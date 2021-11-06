MCWD moves implementation of water subsidy program to 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has deferred next year the implementation of a plan to waive water fees for Cebu City residents who are consuming 10 cubic meters of water or less.

MCWD Chairperson Jose Daluz III said the delay in its implementation resulted from the need to include in the 2022 budget the allocation for water subsidies.

“Nihangyo ang Cebu City nga isulod nila sa annual [budget] for next year. Beggars are not choosers. I would have appealed nga karon unta pero okay nah na ang next year.”

Daluz said he requested for a P200 million budget for water source improvement in 2022 but it seems that the City Council was only willing to approve half of what he asked for or a total of P100, 000.

Still, he is grateful for the city’s help.

Daluz said those who will not qualify for water subsidy have the option to avail of water discounts if this is approved by acting Mayor Michael Rama.

The discount that they will grant will also be subsidized by the city charged to the P100 million aid that they are set to receive next year.

But the grant of discounts will only apply to households that are consuming 10 cubic meters of water or less.

Daluz said he already met with Rama to discuss the planned water discount but the acting mayor is yet to decide on the matter. Still, Daluz is confident that the plan that was earlier approved by Mayor Edgardo Labella, who is now on medical leave, will also get Rama’s nod.

“Ang ako, nisettle nalang ta nga next year [mag implementa sa water subsidies] because we have an additional P900 million sa Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) from the national government tungod sa Mandanas case. Diba, P2.3 billion man karon? Next year, P3.2 billion na. So we are just asking a little [amount from the city],” said Daluz.

The release of additional funding from City Hall will greatly help in their operations especially the development of more water sources to address the continuously increasing demand for water here.

