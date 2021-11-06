PH’s Maureen Montagne wins crown for Miss Globe 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Maureen Montagne was crowned Miss Globe 2021 in Albania on Friday (early Saturday morning in Manila), securing another victory for the country in international pageants.

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) congratulated Montagne for her feat.

“Mrs. Stella Marquez Araneta and BPCI are thrilled with your latest pageant achievement. We never doubted that you will represent our country so well internationally,” read a post from the pageant management on Facebook.

“You make us very proud. See you back in the Philippines, our queen!” the BPCI added.

Montagne’s victory comes just a week after Cinderella “Cindy” Faye Obeñita also won the crown for Miss Intercontinental 2021 in the pageant held in Egypt.

RELATED STORIES

Maureen Montagne blooms in Sampaguita-inspired national costume

Maureen Montagne leaves for Albania to vie in Miss Globe 2021

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy