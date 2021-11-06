Food poisoning: Fish downs 8 in Dumanjug

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A family of seven individuals and their senior citizen neighbor are still confined today, November 6 at the Barili Hospital after they suffered food poisoning allegedly from the fish that they ate for their supper last night, November 5.

Police Master Sergeant Ian Joseph Arapoc of the Dumanjug Police Station identified the victims as Reynaldo Vergara, 44, his wife Lucia, 41, and their five minor children, whose ages range from 3 years told to 17, and their 92-year-old neighbor, Teodoro Lañojan.

Arapoc said the victims ate a fish called Banak or mullet fish for supper and after which they complained of having a stomachache and vomited.

The eight victims were then rushed to the Barili Hospital where they were treated for food poisoning.

He said that Lucia bought the fish from one of the fish vendors at the Dumanjug public market.

As of this posting, Arapoc said that the victims were still being treated for food poisoning at the hospital in Barili town.

