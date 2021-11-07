Soriano: Security plans for Yuletide season almost ready

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the easing of restrictions here, the top official of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said that they will also be implementing more relaxed security measures during the Yuletide season.

From manning border checkpoints, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano said they will now focus their attention on the deployment of uniformed personnel in areas where Cebuanos and tourists are expected to converge.

Soriano said that with children now allowed to go out, families are already expected to travel to visit tourism destinations or go to the malls.

“Considering that people of all ages have been allowed to enjoy the outdoors once again, this will be taken [into consideration] in the formulation of our updated security preparations for Christmas and New Year,” Soriano said.

Soriano said the security plans that they are now working on is designed to ensure continued compliance with minimum health and safety protocols and to deter criminal activities.

As of November 6, the Department of Health in Central Visayas recorded 15 new cases of the infection, bringing its total number of cases here to only 544.

Earlier, Police General Guillermo Eleazar, director of the Philippine National Police (PNP), directed all the police units in the country to enhance visibility and conduct patrols to prevent holiday crimes such as snatching and robberies.

The PNP Chief also appealed to Filipinos to be extra vigilant against COVID-19.

