Establishment in Carcar City temporarily closed over Halloween party violations

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The city government of Carcar on November 5 ordered a food park there to temporarily cease its operations for allegedly violating health protocols.

Carcar City Mayor Mercedita Apura signed Executive Order (EO) No. 33 that ordered the temporary suspension of the business permit of Paseo de Carcar.

The penalty took effect last November 6 and will last until December 31, Apura’s EO read.

Furthermore, it stated that the establishment failed to comply with minimum health standards such as social distancing for holding a Halloween costume party last October 31 that reportedly went beyond 10 p.m.

“A video footage taken by the PNP (Philippine National Police) personnel during the activity further revealed that aside from crowding beyond the venue capacity and non-observance of social distancing, there were also people who were not wearing masks,” the EO reported.

“Further investigation showed that violation of minimum health standards and protocols by customers and staff in said establishment happened not only during the Halloween event but also during weekends,” it added.

The incident apparently stemmed from concerned netizens who posted videos and photos of the party online, and which eventually went viral.

This prompted the Carcar City Government to conduct an investigation.

“Due to several complaints that came out from the several videos posted, naghimo ug investigation ang LGU (local government unit) ug nahibawan ang paglapas sa mga protocols,” the city government said in an advisory published on social media.

In the meantime, the city government reminded business establishments and the general public to always adhere to existing health protocols to minimize the spread of COVID-19 amid relaxed restrictions.

“Palihug atong hinumduman nga bisan tuod nag hinay-hinay na ug lu-ag ang atong restrictions, kinahanglan ghapon ta mutuman sa health protocols nga gimando sa IATF para atong malikayan ang pag balik sa pagsaka sa COVID-19 cases,” they said.

Carcar is a fifth-class component city in the province, located approximately 39 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Beatbox boys from Carcar City now has 31M viewers!

Carcar lays down rules for celebrating city’s fiesta

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy