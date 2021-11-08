Ellen Adarna shares snaps from her bridal shower

CEBU CITY, Philippines— We’ve seen the invites, the prenup photos and videos, snaps from some of the wedding preparations and now the bridal shower.

But the question as to when Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay would exchange their “I Dos” remain unanswered.

And many are just excited as we all are for their big day.

In her Instagram stories, Ellen shared some of the videos and photos that were taken by her friends and family members during her bridal shower Sunday night, November 7.

A video showed Ellen wearing a white crop top and white pants and a sash with the “Bride to be” print shortly before her bridal shower started.

Ellen then had an outfit change. She wore a white bodycon dress to the fun gathering.

But other than the video clips and photos that she posted online, she no longer shared what happened the rest of the evening. She did not also release information as to their wedding date.

All we can do now is to wait and watch out for more surprises from this lovely couple. / dcb