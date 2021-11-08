Bretman Rock comments on Nadine Lustre’s IG photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The vibe of these two is just too strong not to recognize.

Social media darling and celebrity Nadine Lustre uploaded an aerial view photo of her on a paddle board that is making abuzz on the internet once again.

With this simple yet powerful photo, it is really hard not to double tap or comment.

This is what international vlogger, influencer, endorser and reality star Bretman Rock did.

Bretman simply commented, “Love this pic” and the Internet has gone wild.

Unapologetic vibes!! LOOK: Nadine Lustre posts another surfing photo that's making an online buzz! But what makes this… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Unapologetic vibes are indeed winning today. Why? Because the two are known to have always spoken their minds and have learned to live their lives the way they want it. Unapologetically.

Seeing this comment from Bretman makes everyone wonder, is a collaboration between the two stars just right around the corner?

Internet please do your thing and give us this collab we are all waiting for.

