Mandaue may lift face shields requirement

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines –Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said they will discuss loosening or lifting the face shield requirement in the city.

Cortes, however, said they will be asking for the guidance of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases on the matter.

Earlier, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia loosened the use of face shields in the province’s public places.

On Monday, November 8, Manila City Mayor Francisco”Isko” Moreno Domagoso also lifted the face shield requirement in the nation’s capital except in medical facilities.

Cortes added that the city’s curfew will remain from 11 p.m to 4 a.m.

Metro Manila lifted its synchronized curfew last week.

Cortes said aside from lowering the city’s COVID cases, curfew also helped in minimizing the city’s crime rate.

“We should also be sensitive sa ato’ng uban ahensya sama sa kapulisan kay nakita man nato nga nakatabang gyud to sa pagpaubos sa crime rates no, ato lang balansehon,” said Cortes.

Based on the COVID-19 bulletin board of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on Monday, November 8, 2021, Mandaue has 67 active COVID-19 cases.

Cortes said they will discuss these matters with the business sector, police, barangay captains, among others. /rcg

