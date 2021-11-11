Tapales brimming with confidence ahead of crucial title eliminator bout in US

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) world bantamweight champion Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales is feeling upbeat over his fight on November 27, 2021, against Hiroaki Teshigawara for the IBF world super-bantamweight title eliminator at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, USA.

In a video posted by Tapales on November 11, 2021, he said that he feels optimistic and motivated with his new team that is overseeing his training at the Wildcard Gym in Los Angeles, California.

“Karon naa ko bag-o nga trainer ug bag-o nga team, gitabangan ko nila sa pag push sa akong kaugalingon para mas mo maayo pa ko kaysa sa akong niagi nga dula,” said the 29-year old Tapales, the former banner boxer of Rex Wakee Salud Gym in Cebu.

He is currently trained by fellow Filipinos Ernel Fontanilla and Lucas Sugar.

Tapales (34-3, 17 knockouts) is blazing the road to redemption following his technical knockout loss to Japanese Ryosyke Iwasa in 2019 for the IBF interim world super bantamweight title.

Tapales of Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte is now co-promoted by General Santos City-based Sanman Promotions and MP Promotions.

The last time Tapales saw action was a year ago when he knocked out journeyman Eden Sonsona in a tune-up bout.

Despite oozing with confidence, Tapales won’t leave any stone unturned in his training. In his video, Tapales said that he considers Teshigawara as a tough opponent and vowed to do his best to win the world title eliminator.

“Maayo ni akong kontra, paningkamotan nako makadaog ani nga away, naa nami plano sa akong team, added Tapales who trains in the US alongside WBO intercontinental bantamweight Jonas Sultan and IBF world super flyweight king Jerwin Ancajas.

Tapales is ranked No. 4 in the IBF super bantamweight division while Teshigawara (22-2-2, 15 KOs) is rated No. 3.

The No.1 and No. 2 spots are vacant hence the winner of the Tapales-Teshigawara bout will challenge IBF and WBA super-bantamweight king Murodjon Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan. /rcg

