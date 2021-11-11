Cross Cebu 600 kicks off tomorrow in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s all systems go for tomorrow’s major cycling event, the Cross Cebu 600 that will kick off at the Mandani Bay in Mandaue City.

Race director, Joel Baring of Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts (SAFE), told CDN Digital that they left no stone unturned in terms of preparation for the major race tomorrow that kicks off at 6 AM.

“It’s all systems go na para ugma (for tomorrow). Hopefully, we can deliver a friendly and exciting race by tomorrow,” said Baring.

He also said that Ronda Pilipinas and PhilCycling officials would be manning the race tomorrow which would feature the pro and elite categories.

“Kumpleto na tanan natong motorized marshals. Naa ta race directors coming from Manila. Sila ang race directors sa Ronda Pilipinas and sa PhilCycling nga mo handle pud kauban namo sa race. Ang kani man gud nga race is sanctioned by PhilCycling,” added Baring.

(Our motorized Marshalls are now complete. We also have race directors coming from Manila. The race directors of Ronda Pilipinas and PhilCycling together with our partners will handle the race. This race is sanctioned by PhilCycling.)

The Cross Cebu 600 is Visayas and Mindanao’s first major cycling event since the pandemic happened.

Thus, it drew a total of 300 cyclists vying in seven different categories in pro (600k), elite (400k), advance (200k), beginners (100k), women’s (100k), mountain bike (100k), and fun ride (30k).

The first stage of the pro and elite categories will highlight tomorrow’s action.

The first stage starts at the Mandani Bay area in Mandaue City and heads to Daanbantayan before heading back to Bogo City for the finish line.

Special awards such as the “King of the Mountain”, and the top three sprinters will be awarded tomorrow along with the first stage winners.

“Atong neutral zone starts in Mandani Bay to Lilo-an which is about 14.2-kilometers. From there, magsugod na ang lumba,” added Baring.

The rest of the categories will kick off this weekend.

