Ahong asks guidance for all Oponganons from Virgin of the Rule

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan wishes that the image of the Nuestra Señora de Regla will continue to guide Oponganons, especially in this time of the pandemic brought about by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The mayor also hopes that the miraculous image would guide them in bringing back the vibrance of the city’s economy and that the situation will already go back to normal.

“Atong gipangayo nga unta magpadayon ang iyang paggiya kanato, pagtabang kanato, pagpanalipod kanato, hilabi na niining pandemya. Gipangayo nato nga unta mabalik nata ang atong ekonomiya, diin ang atong kaigsuonan anaa gyud sa kalisod,” Chan said.

On Thursday morning, November 11, 2021, Church officials of the Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine hold a motorcade of the image, which marks the start of the Novena Masses of the church.

The route of the motorcade started at the city hall, right-turn to ML Quezon Highway, straight to Pusok, Ibo, Buaya, Mactan Seabreeze, right-turn to Isuya road, Bankal Casia road, turn-left to Pajac Rotonda, Abuno, Datag Maribago, Agus, Ilaya, turn-right to Marigondon Crossing, straight to Marigondon Basak road, S. Osmeña St., then back to the Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine.

During the motorcade, Oponganons were seen patiently waiting in the streets, just to see the image, while waving blue and white flaglets.

“So nagmalampuson. Maayo ra gyud ang panahon ug maayo ra gyud ang pag-aabot sa imahen balik diri sa simbahan,” Chan added.

The 286th patronal fiesta celebration of the Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine is celebrated on November 19-20, 2021, with a theme: “Maria Birhen sa Regla, Pinili, Ginasahan ug Gipadala sa Dios sa Misyon sa Kaluwasan.” /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Virgin of the Rule fiesta opening salvo on Thursday

Only fully vaxxed devotees allowed to attend novena Masses for Nuestra Señora De Regla

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy