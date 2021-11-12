Cebu City policemen told: Stay non-partisan this election or face admin cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen are warned to avoid engaging in any election-related activity or they can face administrative cases.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, warned around 900 policemen in Cebu City of the consequences of engaging in election-related activities whether it be online or in a personal capacity.

“Unang-una imbestigahan na. Ug mapamatud-an, then corresponding administrative case will be filed kay tataw, clear violation sa existing policy. Relieved, then naa gyuy probable cause, possible dismissed na na,” Ligan said.

(We will investigate it first. And if proven, then the correspondent administrative case will be filed because it is really a clear violation of the existing policy. Relieved, then if there is probable cause, it will possible that h will be dismissed.)

Ligan said that of the 921 policemen under his command, there were no police officers so far who had relatives running for an electoral position.

This he said was crucial to ensure that policemen would not take part in any election-related activity.

He again reminds policemen under his watch to be non-partisan, especially that the election hype these days is getting intense.

He said that they would strongly adhere to whatever guidelines that the Commission on Elections here would release in the coming elections.

Ligan said that policemen were strictly prohibited to show any support to whoever their candidates would be and they must not engage with activities related to the election whether it be online or not.

He said that they were preparing the security plans that they had for the upcoming 2022 election.

He also said that with the city under the “green” category, then there would be no security concerns during the elections.

However, he said that it did not mean that they would ease their monitoring and they would instead intensify their police presence in the their respective communities.

READ: PRO-7 chief reminds policemen in Central Visayas to stay apolitical

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy