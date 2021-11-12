Tommy O backs out of Cebu City South District race, Abellanosa’s son takes his place

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City Tomas “Tommy O” Osmeña backed out of the congressional race for Cebu City, paving the way for the son of incumbent Congressman Rodrigo “Bebot” to take his place.

Tomas Osmeña withdrew his candidacy for the South District around 11 a.m. at the Commission on Elections (Comelec). He has yet to issue a statement for the withdrawal.

CDN Digital tried to reach the former mayor, but he said he was not interested in responding to queries from the media.

Shortly after Osmeña’s withdrawal, BG Rodrigo Abellanosa, the son of the incumbent congressman, filed his substitution for the position.

Incumbent San Nicolas Proper Barangay Captain Clifford Niñal, who is running for South District councilor under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), said that it was the decision of the party to field the son of Abellanosa, who was younger and could take on the youth of Barug PDP-Laban’s candidate.

Councilor Eduardo Rama Jr., who is running under Barug PDP-Laban, has said in a previous statement that his edge against the seasoned Tommy O is his youth.

“Kani mas bata pa ni niya. Bright kaayo na siya, mathematician gud na. Segun pa ni Congressman Bebot, mas brayt pa na sa iyaha,” said Niñal.

(He is younger than him. He is intelligent, a mathematician. According to Congressman Bebot, he is brighter than him.)

Talks have circulated that a rift has formed due to this change of candidates in the South District, but Niñal said the party fixed whatever conflicts there was and everyone came to a consensus, a still united party.

Barug-PDP Laban’s congressional candidate for the South District, incumbent Councilor Eduardo Rama Jr., said he was not bothered by the change of his opponent.

“It was never about my opponent. When I prepared my campaign, I was thinking about serving the people. It doesn’t matter who I’m going up against,” he said in Cebuano.

Lawyer Chauncey Boholst, one of the Cebu City election officers, said that they expected withdrawals and substitutions now that the deadline was looming.

“Nag expect na ta ana kay political strategy gyod na sa ubang parties. So we have been ready to accommodate, open ta tomorrow (Saturday) and the last day on Monday,” said Boholst.

(We expect that because it’s a political strategy of the other parties. So we have been ready to accommodate, we are open tomorrow (Saturday) and the last day on Monday.)

