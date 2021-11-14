Duterte’s possible VP run a show of dismay for Sara Duterte’s candidacy

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said he may run as vice president in the 2022 elections to show his dismay for his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio’s participation in the race for the country’s second-highest position, a move which will possibly pit them against each other.

Duterte-Carpio filed her certificate of candidacy for vice president on Saturday under the Lakas-CMD party as a substitute for Lyle Uy.

During an interview with Banat By which aired early Sunday on YouTube, Duterte was asked about his plans after hinting that he will run as vice president in next year’s polls.

“I said in a matter of hours, you would know. I will make the announcement. Baka. To ano lang, para malaman ng tao na hindi ko nagustuhan ‘yung nangyari. Hindi ko naman siya sinisisi kasi hindi naman kami nag-usap. ‘Yung desisyon nila ang ayaw ko na tatakbo siya,” Duterte answered.

(I said in a matter of hours, you would know. I will make the announcement. Maybe. To show the people that I’m dismayed with what happened. I am not blaming her because we are not talking. Their decision that she will run as vice president is what I do not want.)

Duterte said he was surprised that his daughter chose to run for vice president when surveys show that she is the preferred candidate for the presidency.

The President was certain that Duterte-Carpio’s seeking the vice presidency was a decision made by Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“I’m sure ‘yung pagtakbo ni Sara, desisyon nila Bongbong ‘yun. Nagtataka ako, sabi ko, siya ang number 1 sa survey, kung bakit siya pumayag na tatakbo lang na bise. Siya ‘yung mataas ang rating,” he shared.

(I’m sure Sara’s vice presidential run is Bongbong’s decision. I wondered, she was number 1 in surveys, why would she agree to run as vice president. She has the higher rating.)

“Ngayon, bakit ka tatakbo ng bise presidente na alam mo na mas lamang ka. Ika nga, may view ka na in advance na malakas ka,” he added.

(Why would you run for vice president if you know you have an edge. You have a view in advance that you are stronger.)

Meanwhile, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, filed his COC for president, substituting for Grepor Belgica, under the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan.

When asked if the ending will be a Go-Duterte tandem — be it with Rodrigo or Sara — the President affirmed.

