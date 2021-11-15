In Naga City, close to 3k minors jabbed with COVID vaccine

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Close to 3,000 minors in Naga City already received their 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, more than a week since the rollout began.

The city government reported on social media that 2,824 adolescents, age 12 to 17-years-old, have been jabbed with the shots as of November 14.

Pediatric vaccination in Naga City officially began last November 3.

On the other hand, the city has already inoculated around 53 percent of its population eligible to receive free COVID-19 vaccines from the government, or at total of 49,473, as of November 14.

“Adunay 49,473 o 53% na sa eligible population sa Naga ang nabakunahan with at least 1 dose diin 46, 219 ang nabakunahan sa 1st dose samtang 43,265 ang fully-vaccinated na,” the city’s post reads.

Naga City, a third-class component city located approximately 25 kilometers south of Cebu City, is targeting to vaccine around 93,000 residents there.

As of November 14, it has already administered a total of 92,308 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

