Last day of candidate substitution, withdrawal in Cebu City goes smoothly

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There were no security problems during the last day of substitution and withdrawal process in Cebu City on Monday, November 15, 2o21, police here said.

As of 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, no major problems were recorded by police as only two candidates withdrew from their respective bids while one substituted a post.

Police Major Edgar Labe, chief of the Waterfront Police Station, said the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu City did not ask for police personnel to man the area. However, Labe said that he still ordered at least two policemen from his station to patrol the concerned area from early morning until late afternoon.

Among those who submitted their statements of withdrawal today is Michael Granada Matañoza, who withdrew his COC for the mayoral race in Cebu City. Also, San Nicolas Barangay Captain Clifford Jude Niñal withdrew his candidacy for Cebu City South District councilor. Niñal was substituted by Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, the son of 3rd District Rep. Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa.

READ: South District Rep. Abellanosa’s son files COC for Cebu City councilor

As per the upcoming election period, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, reiterates that liking, commenting, and posting in any campaign material circulating online is prohibited for all policemen.

He added that they also discouraged police here to join any discussion regarding any of their bets on social media.

He added that should they know someone or receive reports of the involvement of any police personnel in any election activity, they will investigate and file necessary administrative charges against them.

READ: Cebu City policemen told: Stay non-partisan this election or face admin cases

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy