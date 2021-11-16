The ultimate guide to Christmas gift shopping during The Great Seaside Sale

We’re almost closing the year 2021 but there’s still so much to look forward to in the last days of the year, one of which is celebrating Christmas with our loved ones and dear friends.

Start planning out your Christmas gift ideas with this ultimate guide during SM Seaside City Cebu’s The Great Seaside Sale.

These coveted Christmas gift ideas are guaranteed to make anyone’s holiday special. From the latest tech gadgets to hot new toy trends, we’ve rounded up top gifts that anyone will be thrilled to find under the Christmas tree.

WORK FROM HOME ESSENTIALS

Bad posture is not only terrible for the spine and can lead to low back pain, injury, and strain, but it also projects low confidence and self-esteem.

Be it for yourself or workmates, even your boss — it’s the answer to positioning problems naturally, specifically designed to pull your incorrect spine into proper alignment by laying on it daily. Time to get products from BackJoy at SM Seaside City Cebu, price starts at ₱2,100.

OUTDOORSY LOVERS

Whether your loved ones are a keen walker, wildlife lover, biker, or adventurer, it can be a challenge to find them the perfect gift.

So, to make your shopping experience easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best options, many of which celebrate both sustainability and conservation — get the affordable cutlery set for your loved ones’ next camping trip for only ₱390!

All and more are available at R.O.X Playgrnd.

THE CONTENT BFF

Now that TikTok skyrocketed as one of the top social media platforms, there’s no sign that it may be leaving soon and it’s definitely here to stay.

It’s time to help your BFF up their content game with the best and affordable lighting out there.

Ring Light with a stand available at Photoline for as low as ₱3,000.

PC GAMER

What’s not cool about tech gadgets?

Your gamer and tech friends will surely appreciate anything you give to add their collection!

It may be one of the basic computer gadgets you’ll need but keyboards are actually slowly becoming a fashion statement now. They are the perfect Christmas gift for gamers, with LED lights, more responsive keys and even a better design when it comes to gaming: pretty pink, lilac pearl, black and red retro, and of course, rainbow backlit.

Data Blitz’s top-rated mechanical keyboard comes in a great variety of colors and reasonable prices that starts at ₱3,000.

PAMPER SESH

With long hours of working, studying, and even enjoying the outdoors and staying in our homes, we tend to forget that our body still has some needs as well.

This includes simple pampering, like waxing to give your skin additional glow and maintain its balance.

Give your loved one a special day just for herself. No Strips Waxing Salon offers gift vouchers from ₱200, ₱300 and ₱500 perfect for your tired friend in need!

It’s an early Christmas treat from our favorite mall! Shop until you drop at SM Seaside City Cebu’s The Great Seaside Sale this November 19, 20, and 21, 2021 with up to 70 percent off from participating stores mall-wide.

Head over to SM Seaside City Cebu and get P70 off on your GrabCar ride to and from the mall, just use the promo code SMSEASIDE70 on your GrabCar booking from November 19 – 21, 2021.

You can also get an extra 10 percent off on November 19, 2021, for all SMAC Prestige, and another 10 percent off on November 20-21, 2021 for SMAC users.

Plus, get first dibs on hot picks at The SM 3-Day Sale when you reserve items from November 12 to 18 at participating stores.

Reserve now!

Follow SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook and @smseasidecitycebu on Instagram to get the latest updates on exclusive deals and more!