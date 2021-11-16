‘Personal endeavors’ made Mayor Kristine Chiong back out of 2022 polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong has decided to return to her private life when her term ends in June 2022.

On November 15, Chiong withdrew the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) that she earlier filed for her supposed reelection with her father, former Naga City mayor Valdemar Chiong, as the substitute candidate.

In a statement published on November 15, the younger Chiong said she wanted to live a private life instead of seeking another term as their city’s mayor.

“At this point in my career as a public official when I can say with confidence that our City is consistently on track to development focused on the good of our people, I ask our fellow Nagahanons’ kind understanding and support as I pursue my personal endeavors to spend quality time in private life as a cooperative, responsible family member of our local community,” Chiong said.

Chiong, however, said that she is still open to working in the local government unit should the opportunity come.

“Dili ako mobiya kaninyo. Ansa ra gihapon ako nga magtabang sa tong dakbayan sa personal nga kapasidad sa mosunod nga katuigan. I am nốt closing my doors to public office when time comes that our people will call upon me to serve in the future,” she explained.

“Amidst the pandemic that is still very much around us, akong ipasalig kaninyo nga minahal nga Nagahanon nga sa nahibilin nga pito ka butaan natong panga-uban, padayon nato nga atimanon ang mga kinahanglanon sa kaxawhan pinaagi sa mga kalihokan, proyekto ug programa nga mas makapalambo sa tong dakbayan,” she added.

Chiong was first elected as mayor in Naga City during the 2016 national elections. She ran and won as vice mayor in the 2019 midterm elections.

But in 2020, she took over the city government after her father resigned due to “personal reasons.”

Naga City is a 5th-class component city located approximately 21 kilometers south of Cebu City.

