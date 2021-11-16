The Great Seaside Sale is set, great deals from November 19 to 21!

The most awaited sale in the city is back as SM Seaside City Cebu will be having its Great Seaside Sale on November 19, 20, and 21.

Shoppers will enjoy huge price drops and exciting deals of up to 70% off mall-wide! SM Prestige cardholders will get an extra 10% off on all items at The SM Store when you shop on November 19, Friday. Shoppers will also get an extra 10% off on all items when you present your SM Advantage Card with P3000 single-receipt purchase from The SM Store.

For a great Safe Malling experience, shoppers are encouraged to check out deals posted on SM Seaside City Cebu’s official Facebook page and take note of the stores you want to visit. Get first dibs on limited hot picks when you reserve items on reservenow.smsupermalls.com from November 12-18.

Read more: The ultimate guide to Christmas gift shopping during The Great Seaside Sale

Shoppers are also encouraged to come early to avoid crowding in certain areas. Don’t forget to wear your face masks and bring alcohol. Minors and kids are now allowed inside the mall as long as they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated guardian. And of course, keep a safe distance from other shoppers inside the stores or around the mall.

Shoppers may also opt to go cashless. You may use BDO Pay, Paymaya, GCash, or your bank cards for a safe and contactless shopping experience. And don’t forget to bring your Vaccination Card and get exclusive shopping and dining deals from participating stores & restaurants.

To complete your fun shopping experience, strike a pose at The Noel Jardin located on the lower ground floor at the Mountain Wing Atrium.

Mall hours during The Great Seaside Sale are from 10 AM to 9 PM. To get the latest on the best deals, check out SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook.