Yapha halts plans to run as Cebu gov to support Pacquiao’s presidency

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Pinamungajan mayor, Dr. Geraldine Yapha, has decided not to pursue her plans to run as governor of Cebu to focus on campaigning the Presidency of Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Yapha did not show up on Monday, November 15 at the Commission on Elections – Cebu (Comelec) office despite reports that Abag-Promdi will be fielding her as their gubernatorial bet. The party’s initial candidate, Martin Mari Lozada, withdrew his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on Monday, the last day for filing of substitution.

In a statement sent to members of the media on Tuesday, November 16, Yapha said she will instead prioritize their’s party campaign efforts for Pacquiao.

“We have collectively come to a decision to set aside my political plans in order to focus and prioritize the journey of bringing one of our own, a true Cebuano, from Barangay Guimbawian, Pinamungajan to become the leader of our country,” said Yapha.

“It is because of this, I have chosen not to seek a post at the Cebu provincial Capitol, and instead focus all my energy on his campaign. The willingness to help Sen Manny Pacquiao is far greater than pursuing a seat at the Capitol. This journey is not about me but all about Sen Manny Pacquiao,” she added.

On the other hand, the former mayor expressed gratitude towards Pacquiao for his ‘encouragement and confidence in her abilities.’

Pacquio will be running as President in the May 2022 national elections under Abag-Promdi.

Abag-Promdi is the political party founded by the late Cebu governor Emilio Mario ‘Lito’ Osmeña.

The Presidential aspirant was in Cebu between November 13 and November 14.

/bmjo

