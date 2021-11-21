FACES OF CEBU: Madette Villasencio, 31, World’s Highest Motorable Passes in India conqueror

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This Cebuana just conquered the nine World’s Highest Motorable Passes in India as a pillion rider of her husband.

Madette Villasencio, 31, originally from Minglanilla Cebu and now living in India for five years, shared her accomplishment last October 5, 2021.

“As of October 5,2021, I was able to conquer 9 World’s Highest Motorable Passes on a Motorbike as a PILLION RIDER!

Credits to my amazing driver/husband @jas_a_drifter 🤗 Mountains of Himalayas is a MUST VISIT!,” she said in an Instagram post.

Villasencio also went to some other highest motorable passes outside India as well.

Her husband, Jasjit Singh Bajwa, the the driver in their adventures, has also guided Filipino celebrities like Marc Nelson, Rovilson Fernandez, and Victor Consunji.

Bajwa owns a company in India called the Colokal_Experience, which takes adventure junkies to the ride of their lives.

Madette shared that she has never liked riding on a motorbike. But in took only one ride in 2018 to get herself hooked into the two-wheeled wonder.

“Witnessing the scenic view of the places in open just gives a different level of happiness. We went to Khardung La, the World’s Highest Motorable Pass and that experience was incredibel!” she shared.

This couple is up for more adventures and can’t wait to share it to their fellow adventure junkies on her Youtube channel, Pinay in India.

For those who are curious, these are the Nine Highest Motorable Passes in India:

1.Khardung La (18,380 ft)

2. Chang La (17, 585 ft)

3. Sela Pass (13,700 ft)

4. Fatu La (13,478 ft)

5. Namik La (12,198ft)

6. Penzi La (14, 000 ft)

7. Murgum La (14,425ft)

8. Singe La (16,590ft)

9. SirSir La (15,700ft)

You go, Pinay in India!

