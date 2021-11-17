PRO-7 backs chief PNP’s 4-Point Action Programs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect intensified Anti-Criminality, Anti-Illegal Drugs, and Anti-Corruption operations in Central Visayas as the entire Police Regional Office in the region (PRO-7) supports the 4-point action program of newly installed chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Police General Dionardo Carlos.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 director, said that they will continue and intensify the policing strategies that they have toward achieving the operational capability of policemen in Central Visayas in ensuring a safer community.

“The 4-point action program is anchored on the principle of transparency, accountability, and active participation of the community and stakeholders in support of to thwart against campaigns on illegal drugs, corruption, insurgency, terrorism, and the dismantling of private armed groups for the national elections in May 2022,” PRO-7s press release reads.

These intensified police operations would be possible through the Enhanced Managing Police Operation (EMPO), Double Barrel- Finale version 2022 (in close coordination with PDEA), Intensified Cleanliness Policy (ICP), and strengthen and development of the Area Police Commands (APCs) in close coordination with the AFP and other law enforcement offices.

“The plan of actions includes focusing on the task ahead for peaceful elections 2022, continuity of the PNP programs on Anti-Criminality, Anti- Illegal Drugs, and Anti-Corruption,” the PRO-7 press release further reads.

On November 12, Carlos launched what he called the “Double Barrel finale,” which was related to the Oplan Double Barrel. Dionardo launched this a day before he officially assumed office as the chief PNP last November 13, 2021. “Oplan Double Barrel” has been the PNPs flagship project against the war on drugs.

With this, Vega commended the personnel from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office after their successful arrest of a man from Cebu City in a buy-bust operation.

READ: P7.4M ‘shabu’ seized from Cebu City man nabbed in Lapu-Lapu City

Police estimate around P7.4 million worth of ” shabu’ confiscated from Philip Abellar, 36, a resident of barangay Pasil. He was arrested in barangay Mactan after he transacted with a poseur buyer.

“I commend my men for a job well done. Our consolidated efforts are aligned with the CPNP’s mandate to ensure that every member of the police force will remain on his toes performing his duty with integrity and competence and continue to fight all forms of criminality especially on illegal drugs without fear or favor,” Vega said.

Of the 11,330 policemen in the entire Central Visayas, Vega said that the PRO-7 supports Carlos in all programs he wants to implement during his leadership.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy