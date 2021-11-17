Birthday tarp: Niece surprised by uncle’s efforts



CEBU, Philippines—A netizen from Talisay City, Cebu shared a birthday surprise that made her day even more special.

This after her uncle made extra efforts to celebrate her 23rd birthday last November 6, 2021.

Verna Sangilan told CDN Digital that her uncle printed an election-like tarpaulin and brought it to the different towns south of Cebu.

“Dear Verna, HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Gwapa ug buotan liwat sa uyo-an. Serbia yong tinuod-anay. Nagmamahal, Gwapong Uyo-an,” the text from the tarp says.

Sangilan said that her uncle travelled from Talisay City and brought the tarpaulin to Carcar City, Osmeña Peak in Mantalongon, Dalaguete, Dalaguete beach park, Boljoon, Santander, Bato, Samboan and in Badian.

The tarp bears her name and photo along with a birthday greeting from her Uncle.

She said that she was really surprised by her uncle’s efforts.

“Ako uncle nag exert og effort para sa akong birthday gi printahan kog Tarp nga pang eleksyon. From Talisay to south,” she told CDN Digital. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy