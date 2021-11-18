Cebu BBM supporters to Comelec: ‘Fair and impartial’ decision of DQ petitions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Supporters of presidential aspirant and former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Central Office to have a fair and impartial decision on the petitions to cancel the latter’s certificate of candidacy for the 2022 elections.

An estimated 150 supporters from different parts of Cebu composed of fisherfolk and traysikad drivers marched from the Plaza Independencia towards the Office of the Comelec Central Visayas on Thursday morning, November 18, 2021, to show that they were against the disqualification of Marcos in his bid for presidency.

“We are calling the Comelec for fair and impartial (decision) and to speed up the investigation sa (on the) disqualification,” said Chito Aragon, who is one of the Cebu conveners for Hugpong para kay Bongbong.

Aragon said they were worried about other supporters who might be swayed by at least three petitions filed against the former senator, which would be heard on November 26.

“Kay karon pa man [November] 26 patubagon, as early as possible ipagawas ang decision favorably nato aron mawala ang kabalaka sa mga supporters. Ang uban supporters atong gikabalak-an, pero wa man nuon nausab,” he stressed.

(Because he is told to reply on [November] 26 yet, as early as possible the decision should be released which is favorable to us so that the worries of our supporters will be assuaged.)

Former Cebu City Councilor Eric Espina, for his part, said that being Cebuanos, they would like to be the first to conduct such an activity in the country showing that they were against the disqualification of Marcos.

With that, Espina said they were hoping that other supporters from other areas in the country would follow them, citing that number of participants would not matter when doing so.

“Kani we want to deliver a message sa Comelec Manila na may mga tao dito sa Cebu na handang tumayo at ipabatid ang nararamdaman nila na hindi dapat ma technical si Bongbong Marcos,” said Espina.

(We want to deliver a message to Comelec Manila that there are people here in Cebu that are willing to take a stand and show what they feel so that Bongbong Marcos should not be taken out of the race due to a technicality.)

“Kailangan payagan ang sambayanang Pilipino na gamitin yung kanilang soverignya para ibuto kung ano ang dapat sa 2022,” he added.

(Filipinos need to be allowed to use their sovereignty to vote for who is to voted in 2022.)

Apart from that, they also lighted candles in front of the Comelec so as to show their support for both Marcos and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“Tapos dito rin namin pinapanganak kasama ni Chito. Kami ang tatay kasama ni Ed Catarungan itong BBM-Sara. Na ang combination niyan kasama sa Hugpong yung DDS (die hard Duterte supporters) ikinasal na sa BBS (Bongbong Sara supporters). Kasi si Sara ang tunay na Duterte,” said Espina.

(And lastly, it is here where we founded this BBM-Sara tandem support group together with Chito. We together with Ed Catarungan are the fathers of BBM-Sara. That the combination includes the group of DDS (die hard Duterte supporters) and we married it with BBS (Bongbong-Sara supporters). Because Sara is the true Duterte.)

Aragon said more and more supporters from different municipalities and provinces had also expressed to join their activity, but due to some restrictions, they were just asked to wear red clothes and post it online.



It can be recalled that three petitions were already filed at the Comelec since November 2, claiming that Marcos was not eligible to run for any public office considering that the Quezon City Regional Trial Court convicted him in 1995 for his failure to file income tax returns.

RELATED STORIES

Petition to cancel COC of Bongbong Marcos filed before Comelec

It’s official: Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte running in tandem in 2022 elections

Duterte claims Bongbong Marcos, Robredo ‘pro-communists’

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy