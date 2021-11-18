Lapu okays holding of contact sports only for vaccinated players, spectators

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will now allow the holding of contact sports in the city.

This was announced by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan during the ceremonial launching of the “Graffiti: Shots of Hope” held at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Chan, however, said that only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to participate in any contact sports activity such as basketball and volleyball.

Aside from this, barangays and organizers would also need to secure a clearance from the city.

“Yes, ang barangay mangayo sila ug clearance no, permit, to allow nga makahimo na sila ug contact sports,” Chan said.

Aside from this, fully vaccinated individuals are the ones that would only be allowed to watch any contact sports activity inside gymnasiums or covered courts.

Chan said that he will even allow the full capacity of the venue, so long as spectators are fully vaccinated.

“Pwede ra full capacity as long as vaccinated na ang mga motan-aw. Ang mga dili pa vaccinated, dili pa pwede,” he added. /rcg

