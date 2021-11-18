Mandaue EOC sets policy for Christmas sales, holiday season

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the police have conducted a coordination meeting with the mall operators for consistent implementation of the city’s policy for Christmas sales and the holiday season.

Lawyer August Lizer Malate, head of the Mandaue City Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said with the Christmas season fast approaching, Christmas sales would be anticipated which would create gatherings.

Malate said last week they had already received a request from a mall chain to conduct a 4-day sale.

Malate said only vaccinated individuals would be allowed to enter the malls.

“Regarding sa kung kinsa ang makasulod (malls), as per our policy dapat fully vaccinated kay pribilihiyo baya na and dako kaayo siya tabang sa ato vaccination program nga mas ma encourage ang mga tawo because that is the protection nga kinahanglan atong ikuan sa katawhan unsa ka importante (ang vaccine),” said Malate.

(Regarding about who can enter (malls), as per our policy it should be fully vaccinated persons because it is a privilege and it is a big help to our vaccination program that it can encourage people because that is the protection needed that we should show them the importance [of the vaccine].)

He said although they would want to enjoy the Christmas season but they had to learn from the past experience, where the city only had a few COVID cases in December 2020, but days after the long holiday season, the number of cases surged again.

Malate said he hoped that more people would be encouraged to get vaccinated.

“We really wanted them (mall operators) to be a catalyst in encouraging sa ato’ng mga katawhan to get vaccinated. Ug sila gyud ang muawhag ug dili gyud siya magpasulod dako gyud og (effect),” said Malate.

(We really wanted them [mall operators] to be a catalyst in encouraging our people to be get vaccinated. And they should encourage them [to get vaccinated] and they should not allow unvaccinated individuals from entering because that would be a big [effect on the vaccination program].)

He said the COVID vaccine was a big help that even when people get infected with the virus, they would not get severe symptoms of the infection that could not cause another surge in the hospital capacity which was important.

As November 16, based on the Cebu Vaccination Statistics (CVS) data, Mandaue remains to be the top city with the highest percentage of vaccinated individuals for both 1st and second dose with 58.72 percent and 69. 28 percent respectively.

CVS said that as of November 15, 2021, there was an increase in the total eligible vaccinees data to already include the 12-to-17-year-old pediatric population.

During the coordination meeting on Wednesday noon, Mall operators were also told to monitor the foot traffic inside and outside the mall. They were reminded that the city’s curfew remains from 11 p.m to 4 a.m.

Malate said they would visit the malls before and during the sale to identify their contingency plans and continuous monitoring.

/dbs

