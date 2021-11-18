Lapu-Lapu adjusts curfew for fiesta celebration on Nov. 19, 20

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will adjust the start of the curfew hour in the city on Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20, respectively.

This is in lieu of the fiesta celebration of the Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine during those days.

“Siguro mohatag ta ug konsiderasyon ugmang adlawa alang sa mga mamista, pero dili lang magbinuntagay,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said.

(Perhaps, we will give consideration tomorrow for fiestagoers, but they should not stay until early morning.)

Chan said that from 10:00 p.m., the city would adjust the start of the curfew hour to midnight during those days.

The end of the curfew would remain at 4:00 a.m.

Chan also reminded those, who would prepare food during the fiesta, not to invite visitors that’s beyond the capacity of their house.

They should also continue to observe the minimum health protocols, such as the wearing of a face mask and social distancing.

“Unta dili lang unta magdasok ang ilang mga bisita. Dili lang unta magdasok ang ilang mga bisita. Igo-igo lang unta ang ilang bisita sa ilang giandam nga lingkoranan. Manghinaot ta nga unta, inig human nila ug kaon, isul-ob unta nila ug balik ang ilang face mask,” he added.

(We hope that their visitors will not crowd their house. The visitors should not enter the house causing it to be overcrowded. Their visitors should only be enough for the chairs that they prepare. We hope that after eating, the visitors will also wear their face mask again.)

Chan said that they would allow visitors from their neighboring cities and municipalities to visit the city during the fiesta.

/dbs

