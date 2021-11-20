CCPO chief: PSPG cops to secure politicians seeking protection during elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen from the Police Security Protection Group (PSPG) and not from the Cebu City Police Office (CPPO) will be assigned to political aspirants seeking police escorts and security.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan said this despite having no applications yet from political aspirants in Cebu City seeking police protection.

Ligan reminded political aspirants, who would want to avail of police security in the coming election period, to apply for police protection following the guidelines of the Commission on Elections here.

“Specific na nga direktiba nga ang mo-provide ra og security sa atong mga politicians is ang PSPG lang,” Ligan said.

(It is a specific directive for us that the only one who must provide security to politicians is the PSPG [personnel].)

As of now, Ligan said there were no aspirants yet, who asked for it, but he recommended, especially to the local executive officials, to have police security considering the possible threat that might happen.

Should there be any who will be approved to have police escorts, Ligan said that these PSPG personnel must wear a uniform for easier recognition.

Earlier, the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Police General Dionardo Carlos, said that they would review the deployment of police escorts to check if these were authorized.

For Cebu City, Ligan said that they would only deploy personnel for a politician’s engagement or activities to the area visited to ensure security and observance of health protocols.

“Atong ihatag nga security, advance party, kung asa siya, ato gyud na butangan og police didto, kay of course di pud ta ganahan nga naa say mahitabo niya,” Ligan said.

(We will provide security, advance party, to wherever he goes, we will put police there because, of course, we won’t like something bad to happen.)

Earlier, Ligan said that Cebu City was under the “green” category as there was no security concern related to the upcoming election.

However, he said that they would not be complacent and they would still strictly implement their security measures here.

