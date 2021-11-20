Cebu City to put up 90 vaccination sites for National Vaccination Day

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Cebu City government is planning to put up at least 90 vaccination sites in celebration of the three-day National Vaccination Day.

In an interview with reporters on Saturday, November 20, 2021, Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, head of the Cebu City Health Department (CHD), said they came up with 90 teams for the celebration on November 29 to December 1 during their strategic planning on Friday.

He said they would be targeting to vaccinate at least 96,000 individuals in the three-day celebration with 32,000 a day.

Ibones said this would be like pop-up vaccination sites in the interior parts of the barangays, including those in the upland areas in Cebu City, using the gyms, churches, schools, and even malls.

“This is a chance nga makuha sad gyud nato atong (that we can get our) herd immunity by the end of the year,” he said, stressing that they would allow or accommodate walk-ins in the three-day activity.

With the hope to reach their target, Ibones said all the CHD employees would be barred from taking a leave of absence on these days.

Despite that, Ibones said they were still hoping that many individuals would volunteer themselves for the vaccination.

He said they were in need of volunteers such as doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel to help in their planned activity.

“And we are hoping sa mga volunteers nga moduol sa atoa sa pag volunteer sa kana nga three days kay importante kaayo sa tanan nga makuha nato nang 32,000 a day,” he added.

(And we are hoping that volunteers will come to us to join us in our three days (vaccination) because it is important that we can get [to vaccinate] 32,000 a day.)

Ibones further said that the number of teams to be put up in the 90 vaccination sites would depend on the capacity of the venue.

As of November 20, a total of 396,886 individuals have received their second doses while 471,758 individuals have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

On November 19 alone, a total of 11,400 individuals in 12 vaccination sites, including the pop-up, have been inoculated with COVID-19.

Of the number, Ibones said almost 7,000 individuals had received their first dose while 5,000 received their second dose.

Meanwhile, Ibones reported a total of 7,080 minors aged 12 to 17 years old had received their first doses while 97 others already got inoculated with the second dose.

“Nakita gyud nato nga ni-increase gyud atong mga vaccination gyud sa mga kaigsuonan nato tungod sa pop-up vaccination kay mocater man ta bisag unsa bisa’g wa pa ma register ato mang tabangan,” he said.

(We saw that there is an increase in our vaccination of our brothers because of the pop up vaccination because we would cater even to everybody that even those who had not registered we will still help them to get vaccinated.)

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City vaccinates over 3K minors in first week of vaccination

Win a house and lot, brand new car in Cebu City’s vaccination bonanza

Cebu City reaches halfway of COVID vaccination target

Cebu City Health: Intensified vaccination in mountain barangays

Wanted: 160K to help in 3-day vax drive

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy