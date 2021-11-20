Hundreds of Oponganons shop for bargain price goods at a large scale pantry in Buaya

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The opening of “Imee Kadiwa” Bagsak Presyo, a large-scale pantry in Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, November 20, 2021, was welcomed by Lapu-Lapu residents.

Hundreds of individuals have availed of lower priced foods and goods displayed at the covered court of Barangay Buaya.

The pantry is organized by Senator Imee Marcos in coordination with the office of Representative Paz Radaza.

The program is also in partnership with a department store, the Department of Agriculture, Navy and Army.

Hubert Inot, Radaza’s district head, said the goods were sold as much as 50 percent off.

Commodities that can be bought at the Imee Kadiwa pantry include rice, snacks, noodles, sardines, cooking oils, sugar, condiments, detergents, shampoo, bath soaps, dishwashing soaps, and other household needs.

Other items sold are slippers, washing machines, rice cookers, electric fans, among others.

Different fruits and vegetables were also displayed outside the covered court by the Department of Agriculture.

The pantry which would continue until Sunday, November 21, opens from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Oponganons, who shopped at the pantry, will be given coupons by the personnel from Radaza’s office for prizes at Radaza’s booth in the gym such as 1 kilo of rice, mugs, alcohol, face masks, toys, among others.

Sherlita Buro, a Buaya resident, said she shopped at the pantry because it was very near to their house and to save a little money.

Buro was able to win a toy from Radaza’s booth.

RELATED STORIES

Lapu-Lapu adjusts curfew for fiesta celebration on Nov. 19, 20

LOOK: Happy Fiesta Mahal nga Birhen sa Regla!

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy