Naelah Alshorbaji ends bid for Miss Earth crown after joining the top 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Philippines bet for this year’s Miss Earth 2021 finishes at the top 8.

Naelah Alshorbaji, 23, stood out among the other 88 candidates for this year’s Miss Earth 2021 which was held online for the second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Naelah ended her quest for the crown as one of the top eight finalists.

Even with her stint cut short, she well-represented the Philippines by winning gold for the long gown pre-pageant competition.

During the question and answer portion of the the top eight finalist they were ask to expound on the word or phrase given by the host.

Naelah’s word was, “focus.”

The Filipino-Syrian beauty queen highlighted the need to focus on the environmental issues in the world and to focus on doing what’s right.

She ended her 30-second answer with the question, “How can you be the change?”

Here are the winners of this year’s Miss Earth 2021:

#MissEarth 2021 Miss Belize – Destiny Wagner

#MissEarth Air 2021 Miss USA – Marisa Butler

#MissEarth Water 2021 Miss Chile – Romina Denecken van der Veen

#MissEarth Fire 2021 Miss Thailand – Baitong Jareerat Petsom.

Congratulations, ladies and to Naelah for making the whole Philippines proud again!

/dbs