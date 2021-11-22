Montealto promises to study appeal to lower PUV fare in Central Visayas

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The top official of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has promised to look into the appeal of Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard Chan for the possible lowering of PUV fares in his city and the rest of the region.

Director Eduardo Montealto Jr., however said, a lot of things will have to be considered before making any decision.

One important consideration is the reduction in the minimum capacity of PUVs to only 70 percent because of the pandemic restrictions. Another is the increase in the prices of gasoline.

“LTFRB-7 will study and further endorse [our recommendations] to our Central Office. Relatedly, we have to balance everything with the limited passenger capacity and high fuel cost,” he said.

Currently, the minimum fare for traditional jeepneys in the region is P9 and P11 for the modernized jeepneys and non-airconditioned buses. Air-conditioned buses, on the other hand, charge a minimum fare of P13.

Earlier, Montealto assured commuters that a fare hike will not be implemented in the region for now despite increases in the price of gasoline products in the country.

At the same time, he is reminding drivers to comply with the minimum seat requirements especially with the removal of plastic barriers.

He said a 20 percent fare discount should also be extended to students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Commuters, regardless of age, area already allowed to travel now that Cebu is under Alert Level 2.

