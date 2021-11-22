Meat prices may increase by 30% — Mandaue market administrator

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The price of meat per kilo in Mandaue City may increase by 30 percent in December.

This is according to Edgar Seno, Mandaue City’s market administrator.

Seno said the possible price increase of meat might happen because of they observed a reduction in supply and an increase in demand of meat.

“Hopefully dili lang unta pero naa koy fear nga musaka tungod kay minus karun ang supply. Mao man gyud na siya during holidays momahal kay taas ang demand niya minus ang supply,” he said.

Hopefully, this would not happen but I have a fear that it might increase because there is a fewer supply of meat. That is what usually happens during the holidays, the price will increase because the demand is high and the supply is low.)

Seno said the prices of meat in the city had been fluctuating, playing between P240 and P280.

“Usahay maabot gyud og P300. Kadiyot ra nuon, mubalik ra sab dayun ubos,” said Seno.

(Sometimes, it will reach P300 per kilo. However, it will only be for a short time and it will then go down.)

Seno said though they monitor the prices of goods in the market weekly, which would be passed to the Department of Trade and Industry.

He said that with the restrictions being lifted or loosened, they would expect more people to shop at the market during holidays.

Lisa Tabanera, a meat vendor, said they were worried because the holiday was fast approaching and there was no guarantee of enough supply of meat from their suppliers.

Tabanera said even now, suppliers would limit their orders.

“Wala nami supply kay kuhaon lage sa taga Manila. Unya kami ang maglisod kay ang mga supplier namo diri kay ihatag man gyud nila (taga Manila) kay tungod ana nga mas mahal ila’ng kumpra. Ako naa gyud koy suki nga farm unya karun kay limitan sad lage mi kay adto sila sa mahal,” said Tabanera.

(We don’t have enough supply because this will be taken by those from Manila. And we will be the ones who would find it difficult because our supplier would give their supplies to (those from Manila) because they buy meat at a higher price compared to our prices. I have a particular farm supplier but now they would the supply of meat that they would sell to us because they would give most of their meat supply to those who buy it a higher price.)

