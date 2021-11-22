Booster shots: Lapu-Lapu targets 9K medical frontliners

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will inoculate around 9,000 medical frontliners for the booster shots against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the Lapu-lapu City Health Office, said that the booster shot would help to strengthen their resistance against the virus.

On Monday, November 22, 2021, the city has already started giving booster shots to medical health workers and frontliners at the Barangay Pajo gymnasium.

Frontliners, who were fully vaccinated from March to May, will first receive the booster shots or six months after they have been vaccinated.

“Ang among target karon ang kadtong nabakunahan namo sa March, April, May, so maghuwat mi. Mga pila kaha ni sila for this month of November,” Realiza said.

(Our target now are those whom we vaccinated in March, April, May, so we will wait for them. How many would be vaccinated this November?)

She said that they have scheduled 200-300 individuals to receive the shots today.

“So naay mga frontliners nga gusto silang magpabakuna. Excited silang magpabakuna, pero gi-phasing man gud namo no kay ang among giuna kadtong naabot na ug six months and more. Then kadtong wala pa kaabot, i-schedule to namo sila by December, ug kadtong na bakunahan sa July, January na sila,” she added.

(So we have frontliners, who wanted to be vaccinated. They are excited to be vaccinated but we are doing this in phases so we are vaccinating first those who have been vaccinated six or more than six months ago. Then those who have not yet reached that number of months since they were vaccinated, will be scheduled by December and those vaccinated in July, they will be given they booster shots in January.)

After the medical frontliners, the city will also give booster shots to other priority populations, such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), among others.

