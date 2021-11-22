Australian Olympic boxing coach conducts seminars for Cebu coaches

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Australian Olympic boxing coach Don Abnett is in Cebu to conduct a seminar for local boxing coaches in coordination with the Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) Central Visayas.

A total of 23 boxing coaches from Cebu and Bohol are taking part in the three-day boxing seminar at the Chao Sy Boxing Gym in downtown Cebu City which started Monday, November 22, 2021.

According to Abnett, the main mission for the seminar is to provide proper guidance to boxing coaches in Central Visayas to set up the proper structure of training for amateur boxers.

They specifically focused on developing amateur boxers in the school boys, junior and youth categories which are the crucial stages of amateur boxing.

Developing such stages will impact the future amateur Filipino boxers who aim to follow the footsteps of Olympic medalists Nesthy Petecio, Eumir Marcial, and Carlo Paalam.

Abnette supervised the training of the four Filipino Olympian boxers during the Tokyo Olympics last August.

“This seminar focuses on basic elements of boxing, setting up the proper structure of training the school boys, junior and youth boxers to provide them the proper transition,” said Abnett who is also the national coach for Australia in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

Abnett added that he was satisfied with the enthusiasm of the boxing coaches that attended their seminar.

“They are very good, the coaches here are very enthusiastic to learn everything we taught during this morning’s first session. They a asked a lot of questions,” added Abnett.

For ABAP Central Visayas regional director Lorenzo “Chao” Sy, he is very thankful for Abnett and the ABAP officials who conducted the much-needed seminar in Cebu.

“Nindot ni nga program kay for the first time naa ta foreign boxing coach nagtudlo sa atong local coaches, naa pud mga national coaches nato. Makat-on gyud sila sa tinarong nga coaching, naa man uban nga coach igo ra kamao mo boxing mag coach na, bisan wala kahibaw sa proper pag tudlo sa boxing,” said Sy.

Aside from Abnett, ABAP administrator Rafael Reyes III, junior youth national coach violito Payla, and elite head coach Ronald Chavez are also manning the seminar.

