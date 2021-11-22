Yap, Sepanton rule Cepca online chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap and Sheila Khan Sepanton ruled the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly online chess tournament on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

The tournament, which was in line with the annual “Birhen Sa Regla” fiesta celebration in Lapu-Lapu City, saw FA Yap and Sepanton ruling the Cepcans group B and all-Cepcans categories respectively.

FA Yap bounced back strong after he and the rest of the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors got eliminated in the southern division semifinals of the Professional Chess Assocation of the Philippines (PCAP) last Saturday against the Iloilo Kisela Knights.

The 64-year-old FA Yap, a former University of the Visayas (UV) varsity player, scored 7.0 points in the nine round Swiss system competition in the all-Cepcans category to emerge as the champion.

The 29-year-old Sepanton of Iloilo City who also competed in the all-Cepcans category, finished second with 6.5 points. Eventual third and fourth placers Reynaldo Flores and Jasper Norman Montejo also scored 6.5 points each.

However, they were ranked according to their total tie-break points. Fifth placer Maria Kristine Lavandero and sixth placer Kristina Belano also scored 6.0 apiece, but were also ranked based on their tie-break points.

Meanwhile, Sepanton scored 38 points in the arena style blitz competition Cepcans B category to emerge as the champion.

Lavandero settled for second with 28 points while Dionson Jr. claimed the third spot with 25 points.

Cabuncal and Norman Martin Olayvar settled for fourth and fifth places respectively after they both scored 24 points. This time, they were ranked according to their winning rate percentage.



