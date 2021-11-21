Kisela Knights dump Naki Warriors in semis, move on to PCAP finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors bowed down to the Iloilo Kisela Knights in the southern division semifinals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference online chess last Saturday, November 20, 2021.

The Kisela Knights, the reigning overall champions of the second conference, proved that they were too much for the Naki Warriors in their much-anticipated showdown.

They finished the two round match with a 13.5-7.5 and 12-9 scores.

In their first encounter in the second conference, the Kisela Knights defeated the Lapu-Lapu woodpushers in the southern division finals.

Last Saturday, the Kisela Knights brought Lapu-Lapu in a dejavu during their match.

In the first round, Iloilo scored 4.5-2.5 in the blitz competition and went on winning the rapid round with, 9-5, tally.

In the second round, they barely won the blitz round,4-3, against Lapu-Lapu, but had a convincing win in the rapid round, 8-6.

The Kisela Knights was manned by Grand Master (GM) Rogelio Antonio, Karl Viktor Ochoa, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, National Master (NM) Cesar Mariano, NM John Michael Silvederio, Lloyd Lanciola, and Fritz Bryan Porras.

Meanwhwile, Lapu-Lapu City was composed of NM Michael Joseph Pagaran, Elwin Retanal, Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, Fide Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap, Allan Pason, Anthony Makinano, and Bryle Arellano.

The Kisela Knights will face the Penang Blue Panthers of Malaysia in the southern division finals on November 24, 2021.

The Malaysian woodpushers defeated the Camarines Soaring Eagles,2-0, in the other southern division semifinals match.

/dbs

