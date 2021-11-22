Globalport-MisOr carve out dominant win against Iligan Archangels in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Globalport-MisOr started their campaign in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge with a dominant win against the Iligan City Archangels, 89-77, Monday night in Pagadian City.

MisOr started off hot with a 14-point advantage in the first period, 29-15, and went on building a 24-point lead after Cebuano Joseph Nalos’s drive,48-24.

However, the Archangels showed some fight in the final period by coming back from a double-digit deficit. They went on a 13-4 start to get close as much as eight points, 68-76, against MisOr.

MisOr’s team captain, Mac Baracael, who led the scoring sheet with 23 points along with 10 rebounds, three steals, and a block, managed to restore order in the final period, 85-68, with 2:23 left and en-route to victory.

“We just have to use our experience. Hindi tayo pwedeng makipagsabayan sa kanila. We have to settle down,” said Globalport-MisOr head coach Vis Valencia.

(We just have to use our experience. We cannot just play at their pace. We have to settle down.)

“‘Yun ‘yung advantage ng may beterano, hindi sila nag panic.”

(That is the advantage of having veterans in the team. They will not panic.)

Joel Lee Yu added a complete statline of 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Nalos, a former guard of the KCS Mandaue City also got 14 points of his own.

Rendell Dela Rea, who also serves as an assistant coach, paced the Archangels with 19 points built on four triples.

Lester Tamayo was the only other Iligan player in double figures with 11 points and 16 rebounds as they dropped to a 1-2 win-loss card.

Jack Hoyohoy, last Sunday’s hero for the Archangels with 30 points and nine rebounds, did not play due to a minor ankle injury. He will be available come Thursday when they battle Kapatagan Buffalo Braves at 4 p.m.

Globalport-MisOr aims to keep the hot shooting going tomorrow when they play against Zamboanga Sibugay at 6:30 p.m.

/dbs

