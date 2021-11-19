Imperial ready to help Anak Mindanao team compete in VisMin Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball MVP Sir Shaquille Imperial is honored to be selected to suit up for Anak Mindanao Zamboanga Sibugay in the second conference of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup kicking off tomorrow, Saturday, November 20, 2021 in Pagadian City.

The 5-foot-10 crafty guard from Lapu-Lapu City said that he was not able to play with Medical Depot in the Filbasket, that is why he was very excited to step on the hardcourt again with a new team.

Imperial is one of several Cebuano cagers, who will be playing with Mindanao teams in VisMin Cup’s second conference, where no Visayas and Cebu-based teams would be competing.

“I’m very happy that there’s a team that picked me to play for the VisMin Cup, which is the Anak Mindanao Zamboanga Sibugay, a new team in the VisMin Cup. There will be many adjustments for me because I’m playing for new teammates, new coaches, but I believe I have what it takes to overcome these challenges,” Imperial told CDN Digital.

The Anak Mindanao Zamboanga Sibugay is the newest team to join the VisMin Cup. It will compete against seven other teams in Basilan-BRT Peace Riders, MisOr Kuyamis, Iligan Archangels, Kapatagan Buffalos, Pagadian Explorers, and the Roxas Vanguards.

“I’ll do my best to contribute to the team’s defense and offense, of course. I will discipline myself and hopefully commit less turnovers,” said Imperial.

Imperial teams up with his teammates in the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City in Rhaffy Octobre and Michole Sorela.

They will be joined by former MJAS-Zenith Talisay Aquastar Jan Jamon and former Dumaguete Warriors guard Due Lacastesantos.

Plus, the team will be reinforced by ex-Roxas Vanguard players in Francis Camacho and Chito Jaime, and Lester Reyes.

“There are so many talented players in this conference. Right now we focus ourselves in practice to figure out how we can compete with the other teams in this league,” said Imeprial.

The team’s head coach is Arnold Oliveros, the former assistant coach of the Peace Riders.

RELATED STORIES

Mindanao Challenge: No Visayas team to join VisMin Super Cup 2nd conference

Anak Mindanao Warriors is newest team in Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup

Single leg planned for second conference of VisMin Super Cup

It’s green and go for Mindanao leg of VisMin Super Cup

Second conference of Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup to feature 12 teams

GAB lauds success of VisMin Super Cup

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy