Basilan Peace Riders hack out a close win against Iligan City Archangels in VisMin Cup opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning inaugural Southern Cup champions, the BRT Basilan Peace Riders started their campaign in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup 2nd conference with a thrilling win against Iligan City Archangels,78-75, in Pagadian City on Saturday evening.

Basilan, after a see-saw battle in the first three periods, went off in the fourth-period by erecting a 12-point margin, 73-61 with 6:49 to go.

A layup by Arche Salo at the 5:46 mark broke Iligan’s drought, 63-73. The Archangels then went on a 10-4 retaliation, capped by Lester Tamayo’s layup, to inch within four with 20.1 ticks left.

But it was too little, too late as Cedric de Joya iced the game with a conversion from the charity stripe.

“Sabi ko sa kanila noong start ng fourth quarter mag-focus lang sa game,” said Basilan Peace Riders coach Ron Jalmanzar, who called the shots for head coach Jinino Manansala.

(I told them at the start of the fourth quarter to just focus on the game.)

“Expected na namin na dikdikan ang laban kasi ito ang first time na nabuo kami.”

(We expected a close fight because this is the first time that we played together.)

Junjie Hallare exploded with 31 points on an efficient 14-of-23 shooting to go with six rebounds and two steals for Basilan.

Nikko Panganiban also came through with 17 points including two triples, while Med Salim did everything with 6 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal.

Only four Peace Riders from the champion team last conference are in the lineup in Hallare, Darwin Lunor, Ramz Latip, and Kim Saliddin.

Salo and Jack Hoyohoy led the balanced scoring of Iligan with 12 points apiece, the latter adding 14 rebounds.

Iligan aims to grab their first win tomorrow as they face Pagadian City at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the Peace Riders return to action on Wednesday against MisOr at 6:30 pm.

The Scores:

Basilan 78 – Hallare 31, Panganiban 17, Lunor 7, Saliddin 6, Salim 6, De Joya 4, Ferrer 3, Daa 2, Luciano 2, Julkipli 0, Solis 0.

Iligan 75 – Salo 12, Hoyohoy 12, Daguisonan 11, Tamayo 10, Dela Rea 9, Torres 7, Aparice 5, Rivera 3, Tolentino 2, Cecilio 0, Bautista 0.

Quarterscores: 20-20, 44-43, 65-61, 78-75.

/dbs

