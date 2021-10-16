Homegrown players to be given more playing time in VisMin Cup 2nd season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — VisMin Super Cup officials will implement slight changes in the teams’ composition to provide better exposure to homegrown players for the league’s upcoming second season.

VisMin Cup Chief Operating Officer (COO) Chelito Caro told CDN Digital that the changes that will be implemented mostly came from the fans.

The second season is tentatively slated for November 6, 2021, in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur. It will be in a bubble setup.

According to Caro, each team is required to have five players on the court composed of two Luzon players, two VisMin players, and one homegrown player in each of their games.

It is to give more playing minutes for homegrown players considering that most of them have limited minutes in the inaugural season that capped off last August in Pagadian City.

“Tungod pud sa fans atong gipaminaw ilahang suggestions ug unsa ilang gusto mahitabo sa liga ug unsay kaayohan sa liga. Gi adjust namo gamay ang composition sa roster,” said Caro.

Homegrown players are identified as those who are born in a particular city or town or are registered voters there.

“Para ni matagaan ug chance ang uban players, especially mga homegrown players,” added Caro.

Also, from 15, each team can now sign-up a maximum of 20 players. However, only 15 are allowed to play while the rest are replacements when someone gets injured or sidelined.

During an online meeting with the team owners last week, the league’s consultant Chino Trinidad reiterated that the VisMin Super Cup is a developmental league.

Thus, they aim to provide equal exposure to homegrown players who are mostly young.

Caro added that they will reveal the final list of teams vying in the second season which pit Visayas and Mindanao teams in a single leg.

During the inaugural season’s Mindanao leg, the Iligan City Archangels fielded in an all-homegrown talent.

Twelve of the team’s 13 players are natives of Iligan City. /rcg

