Cebu City cinemas may reopen in November

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operation Center (EOC) is eyeing the reopening of cinemas soon, most likely before November 2021 ends.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said that they have already inspected multiple cinemas around the city for their contingency and health plans regarding the reopening.

“Giinspection na last Monday. Actually as early as April and May, ato naman na giinspection. Karon, we put emphasis on ventilation,” said Garganera.

The EOC expects that in the next few weeks, the cinemas would finally be reopened with the additional health measures that were agreed upon to be placed in each theatre.

Changes in the seating plan, protocol, and ventilation system had to be put in place before a cinema could reopen again.

Garganera notes that the opening of cinemas would also open a whole section of the economy tied to the theatre industry, including food and beverages that have been closed due to the closure of the cinemas.

If cinemas will open this month, this will be the first time since March 2020 that people would be able to watch movies on the big screen.

Aside from cinemas, the EOC has also been checking other forms of entertainment, including the skating rink, billiard hall, and others for possible reopening.

However, the EOC is yet to look into protocols for karaoke bars to reopen because of the ventilation problems of KTV rooms, which often have low-ceiling and poorly ventilated spaces.

Still, the EOC is gearing towards reopening these establishments as long as the COVID-19 situation is kept under control and the vaccination program improves.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

EOC eyes opening of cinemas should Cebu City’s quarantine status improve

Cinemas open, minors can now go out in Cebu City, but…

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy