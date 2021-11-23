Lacion wants 3 bridges to boost farmers’ farm-to-market capacity

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Three bridges may be built in the Municipality of Consolacion soon to boost farmers’ farm-to-market capacity.

This after the resolution of Councilor Brando Cuizon, chairman of the Committee on Infrastructure and co-sponsored by Councilor Marilou Pepito Casul was passed by the council last week.

The resolution requests Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia through Sixth District provincial board members Anthony Glenn Soco and Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano for financial assistance in the amount of P60 million pesos.

Cuizon disclosed that a P15 million bridge will be built in Barangay Polog, another P15 million bridge will be built in Barangay Panoypoy, and a P30 million bridge that will connect Barangays Jugan and Tayud.

Due to the lack of resources, the Municipal Government asked for the help of the Capitol.

The project aims to make it easier for farmers to transport their products to the market.

In addition, the project is in line with the socio-economic and development agenda of the administration.

The resolution will be carried out by the sixth district board members and should be endorsed to the provincial board for approval. /rcg

