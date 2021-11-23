Unvaccinated Lapu mallgoers need to undergo antigen test

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Starting Thursday, November 25, 2021, mallgoers in Lapu-Lapu City would need to undergo antigen tests before they are allowed to enter malls and other establishments.

This was announced by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The mayor is set to issue an Executive Order (E.O.) on this.

Chan said that this is to protect mallgoers from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections.

The mayor, however, clarified that the city will shoulder the expenses in purchasing the antigen test kits.

The antigen testing will be done on the site before mallgoers can enter malls and other establishments.

“To those who are non-vaccinated, they can still enter the mall but they’ll need to undergo antigen test, shouldered by the local government,” Chan said.

“Naa sila’y area to have the antigen test,” he added.

For fully vaccinated individuals, Chan said that they would still have to undergo a temperature check and present their vaccination card upon entering the malls.

He also reminds mallgoers to always wear their face mask inside the mall.

“Ahong Cares the Oponganon, mao na atong gihimo nga panggaon gyud nato sila. Dili ta gusto nga matapdan sila sa COVID. Wa sila gipugos nga magpabakuna, but ang ato lang, wala pod sila pugngi sa pagsud sa mga establishment, sa kondisyon lang nga mag-antigen test sila,” he added.

Due to this development, Chan said that he will deploy marshalls to different malls to see to it that the policy would be properly implemented. /rcg

