PRO-7 to deploy 3 doctors, 27 nurses during 3-day nationwide vax drive

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least three doctors and 27 nurses from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will be deployed to augment the government’s 3-day nationwide simultaneous vaccination drive scheduled from November 29 to December 1.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 director, said in a press release on Tuesday, November 23, that at least three doctors and 10 nurses assigned at the Regional Dental and Medical Unit 7, eight nurses from the Siquijor Police Provincial Office (PPO), four nurses from Negros Oriental PPO, and five nurses from the Bohol PPO are now ready for deployment to augment vaccination teams in their respective localities.

“The three-day vaccination drive dubbed as ‘Barangayanihan Bakunahan’ project to be spearheaded by the Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) targets to inoculate 15 million Filipinos across 16 regions outside Metro Manila,” part of Vega’s statement reads.

Vega said he already directed all the provincial and city directors and the different health service units in the region to prepare for augmentation during the nationwide vaccination drive.

“Sa mga hindi pa po nagpabakuna, samantalahin nyo po itong “Barangayanihan Bakunahan” ng gobyerno. Andito ang inyong kapulisan nakaantabay at naka-alalay sa ating mga kababayan. Mayroong tayong “PNP Libreng Sakay” para sa mga kababayan natin na walang masakyan. Ang mga sasakyan mula sa mga police stations ay nandiyan para ihatid kayo sa inyong pupuntahan na vaccination site,” Vega added.

(To all those who remain unvaccinated, take advantage of the government’s” Barangayanihan Bakunahan.” The police are on standby ready to assist our countrymen. We also have our “PNP Libreng Sakay” for those who do not have transportation [in going to the vaccination venues]. The service vehicles of the different police stations will be made available to transport people to and from the vaccination sites.)

Meanwhile, a total of 9, 673 policemen in Central Visayas are now fully vaccinated. This represents 85.63 percent of their total manpower of 11, 296 while only 222 who remain unvaccinated mostly because of health reasons. / dcb

