Bea Alonzo is the newest calendar girl in town

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Bea Alonzo is stepping out of her comfort zone.

This after the 34-year-old Kapuso actress showed some skin as the newest calendar girl for a rum brand.

This look on Bea is something new and exciting for all her fans and followers to see.

In the photos you can see her in a two-piece bikini, one piece bikini, and a sultry lingerie set.

On her Instagram account, she shared on her reels some of the behind-the-scenes clips of the shoot with the caption that reads.

“The secret is out! I am the TANDUAY CALENDAR GIRL 2022! ❤️ Woohooo!! 🥃

Thanks to my Tanduay family for the warm welcome 🙏🏼 You can watch our little docu-film of how we made this calendar on the link in my bio.”

The promotional video was directed by one of PBB’s ex housemate turned director, Fifth Solomon.

What can you say about this new Bea we have?

/bmjo

