Arriving overseas passengers at MCIA told: Register for One Health Pass

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Starting November 26, all overseas passengers arriving at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will have to register for the One Health Pass (OHP).

GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), in an advisory sent to media dated November 24, said they will be requiring inbound international travelers to sign up on the national government’s OHP.

This is in compliance with the latest guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF), GMCAC said.

As a result, the airport will no longer be using the MCIA Passenger Arrival Registration this November 25.

“Passengers arriving on November 26 and 27, 2021 must register for the OHP account and accomplish the electronic Health Declaration Checklist (eHDC) at least a day before their scheduled departure,” portions of the advisory read.

“For passengers arriving after November 27, register for an OHP account at least three (3) days prior to your scheduled departure. Passengers are reminded to ensure completion and compliance with the OHP procedure to avoid being denied boarding,” it added.

MCIA is the country’s second-busiest airport, next to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Metro Manila. / rcg

